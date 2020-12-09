Kempf, Gordon
Age 85 - November 27, 2020
On Friday, November 27, 2020, Gordon Kempf, devoted husband and loving father of Beth Recker and her four siblings, passed away at the age of 85. Please visit www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
to read the full obituary and find service details, including the link to view the funeral mass, which will be streamed live from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kansas City on Saturday, December 12, at 11am.
McGILLEY STATE LINE CHAPEL
Kansas City, MO 816-942-6180
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2020.