Gordon Kempf
FUNERAL HOME
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO
Kempf, Gordon

Age 85 - November 27, 2020

On Friday, November 27, 2020, Gordon Kempf, devoted husband and loving father of Beth Recker and her four siblings, passed away at the age of 85. Please visit www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com to read the full obituary and find service details, including the link to view the funeral mass, which will be streamed live from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kansas City on Saturday, December 12, at 11am.

McGILLEY STATE LINE CHAPEL

Kansas City, MO 816-942-6180
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Live stream service via St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Kansas City, MO
Funeral services provided by:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
To all of Gordon's family my heartfelt condolences. Enjoyed hearing about your Dad and all the living that man did! He did take on challenges and loved telling others of his accomplishments. His footprints will live on in earth's history of good things that he did in his life story! Thoughts to all with fond memories of him at AV!
Lois Soukup
December 9, 2020
Oh Beth and family, my thoughts are with you all. It was a privilege to know your dad during my time at AV. May he Rest In Peace.
Danielle Knudson
December 9, 2020
Gordon was a wonderful guy and a friend to all he met. He family was his first priority throughout his life. He was interested in what you had to say and was a good listener. He was passionate about every cause he championed, but especially ones that offered housing and services to those with disabilities. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Stan & Randa Niederhauser
Friend
December 7, 2020
