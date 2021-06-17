Menu
Gordon C. Kuhr
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Kuhr, Gordon C.

June 7, 1939 - June 15, 2021

Age 82, of Omaha. Gordon was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

Preceded in death by wife, Linda in 2016. Survived by, sons, Dr. Jeff Kuhr and wife Sheryl, Curt Kuhr and wife Tina, Matt Kuhr; grandchildren: Marisa, Maxwell, Elliot, Brad.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA).

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Jeff, Matt and Kurt Sorry to hear about your dad. My thoughts are with you all.
Pat Sheehy
Friend
June 17, 2021
