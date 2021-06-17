Kuhr, Gordon C.



June 7, 1939 - June 15, 2021



Age 82, of Omaha. Gordon was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.



Preceded in death by wife, Linda in 2016. Survived by, sons, Dr. Jeff Kuhr and wife Sheryl, Curt Kuhr and wife Tina, Matt Kuhr; grandchildren: Marisa, Maxwell, Elliot, Brad.



Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA).



BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel



6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.