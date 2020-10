Riecken, Gordon LyleAge 84Of Amarillo, TX. Died October 13, 2020 in Amarillo.VISITATION: Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-5pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, October 19, 2020, 11am, in Prospect Hill Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements are by Reichmuth Funeral Home. To view Gordon's full obituary, please visit reichmuthfuneralhomes.com