Goukfat "Googie" Sklenar
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Sklenar, Goukfat "Googie"

March 3, 1933 - March 18, 2022

VISITATION: Tuesday, March 22nd, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcaast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gary & Vera Rosenberger & Family
Friend
March 22, 2022
