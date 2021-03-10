Preceded in death by husband, Donald L. Aken; sons, Tim and Don. Survived by children: Gary Aken, Rich Aken (Shirley), and Cheryl Brown; daughters-in-law, Ruth Aken and Shari Aken; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Metzch.
PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Omaha.
My sincerest condolences on the loss of Grace to all of the family. She was a very special lady to all who knew her. God be with you during this most difficult time. May she rest in peace.
In Christian Love and Deepest Sympathy - Judy Buono
Judy Ann Buono
March 11, 2021
Chris and Dane Erichsen
March 11, 2021
May God comfort you all in this time of loss of your mom, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
My deepest condolences.
Cousin Diane
Diane Price (Henak)
March 11, 2021
Dear Rich, Shirley, Matt & Beth as well as spouses and great grandchildren,
I offer you my condolences of someone who´s been such as dear part of your lives. May she Rest In Peace.
Linda Gutchewsky