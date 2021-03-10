Aken, Grace N.



December 31, 1921 - March 8, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Donald L. Aken; sons, Tim and Don. Survived by children: Gary Aken, Rich Aken (Shirley), and Cheryl Brown; daughters-in-law, Ruth Aken and Shari Aken; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Metzch.



PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Omaha.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-



DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.