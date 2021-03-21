Grace Gozzola, formerly of Omaha, passed away March 6, 2021 at home in Maine, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. Grace was born in Chicago, IL in 1927 to Paul and Julia Roessler and came to Omaha as a new bride in 1952. Grace was very involved with her beloved Mt Olive Lutheran Church and the Florentine players when she lived in Omaha. At 85, she retired from her job at the Nebraska Medical Center and moved to Maine.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Kevin); her sons, Jimmy (Tina) and John; grandchildren: Meghan, Cory, Jamie, Julie, Melissa, Eric, Mason, Ian and Joshua; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Alexis, Ash and Sonia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jim; her parents; her brother, Norman; twin sister, Mildred; and daughter-in-law, Kim. She leaves behind many special friends and will be missed by all who were lucky to know her.
Grace did not want a memorial service, just quiet family time and thanks to COVID, she will get her final wish.
Grace was a wonderful person and a real positive spirit. I enjoyed her company during our time with the Florentine Players. She was a real joy and will be missed.
Jim Adams
March 22, 2021
I will always remember working with her in Florence, she will be missed
Gererd Lyon
March 22, 2021
i was in melodramas with grace and found her to be a very nice and with a good sense of humor may she rest in peace
tom blasing
March 22, 2021
Dear Family of Grace Gozzola my deepest sympathy goes out to you all. What a great funny and witty lady. Florence has definitely lost a great member of the local area here. She will be deeply missed by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing this great lady! RIP Grace up there in Maine. Linda Joons
Linda Joons
March 22, 2021
Kevin and Jane and the rest of the Gazzola Family, We are so very sad to hear of the loss of your mom (loved one.)
Pam and Gary Schulte
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
Dianna Adams
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Grace. She had such a zest for everything! we were in Florentine Players together. I can still see her walking everywhere. Her laughter was infectious! Thoughts and prayers to Jane. Jimmy, and John and the family. I know how much you must miss Grace. It was a privilege to have known her.
Virginia (Tinker) Munson
March 21, 2021
Love you always, you will never be forgotten
Char spicl
March 21, 2021
What a privilege to have known Grace. She was such a dear Lady and I know she will be missed by all who knew her. She taught me what the Alter Ladies were to do in assisting the people of Mt. Olive. I was raised a Methodist but Grace had so much kindness for me, slow learner that I am. My sympathy to you all