Gozzola, Grace



Grace Gozzola, formerly of Omaha, passed away March 6, 2021 at home in Maine, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. Grace was born in Chicago, IL in 1927 to Paul and Julia Roessler and came to Omaha as a new bride in 1952. Grace was very involved with her beloved Mt Olive Lutheran Church and the Florentine players when she lived in Omaha. At 85, she retired from her job at the Nebraska Medical Center and moved to Maine.



She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Kevin); her sons, Jimmy (Tina) and John; grandchildren: Meghan, Cory, Jamie, Julie, Melissa, Eric, Mason, Ian and Joshua; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Alexis, Ash and Sonia.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jim; her parents; her brother, Norman; twin sister, Mildred; and daughter-in-law, Kim. She leaves behind many special friends and will be missed by all who were lucky to know her.



Grace did not want a memorial service, just quiet family time and thanks to COVID, she will get her final wish.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.