Grace E. Hahler
2000 - 2021
BORN
2000
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hahler, Grace E.

February 5, 2000 - September 12, 2021

VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 21st, at 7pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street, with VISITATION from 3-5pm and then resuming at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 22nd, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

For further details please visit www.heafeyheafey.com

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street, NE
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Julie and Rich and family, I am so saddened to hear about the death of Grace. I assure you of my prayers for your healing during this time of sorrow. May God continue to embrace you with consolation and love. My deepest sympathy
Sr. Stephanie Matcha
Family
September 21, 2021
