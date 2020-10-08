Porter, Grant Alan



May 13, 1952 - October 6, 2020



Grant Alan Porter, age 68 of Wahoo, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born May 13, 1952 in Wahoo to William and Nancy (Duncan) Porter.



Survived by mother, Nancy Porter of Wahoo; brothers, Bruce (Laurel) Porter of Fountain Hills, AZ; Randall (Beth) Porter of Olancha, CA; Patrick (Connie) Porter of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, William Porter.



FUNERAL: 10:30am Friday, First United Methodist Church, Wahoo. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, funeral home. Interment: Sunrise North Cemetery.



Memorials to family for later designation.



PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME



Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.