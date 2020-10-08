Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grant Alan Porter
Porter, Grant Alan

May 13, 1952 - October 6, 2020

Grant Alan Porter, age 68 of Wahoo, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born May 13, 1952 in Wahoo to William and Nancy (Duncan) Porter.

Survived by mother, Nancy Porter of Wahoo; brothers, Bruce (Laurel) Porter of Fountain Hills, AZ; Randall (Beth) Porter of Olancha, CA; Patrick (Connie) Porter of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, William Porter.

FUNERAL: 10:30am Friday, First United Methodist Church, Wahoo. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, funeral home. Interment: Sunrise North Cemetery.

Memorials to family for later designation.

PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME

Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Very sorry for your loss.
Chris Sweetman
October 7, 2020