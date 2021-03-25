I wanted to share a memory of Grant, one of many wonderful memories, but one I hope will show what he was like. We used to have some really good conversations together on long walks together around Omaha, and on those walks he would notice the way a certain cloud formed the background of flowers, or reveal the way the light reflected on the water of the river as we walked by. He told me that for years he would notice things like that and there could be others around that walked right by, staring at a cell phone, oblivious to what he saw. He said he felt that God had created such moments just for him, like climbing a mountain and getting to the top, and there are some rare flowers that you wouldn't see unless you had taken the time to go there. God had created that place, for that moment, just for you. I've kept that in mind all of these years, and I cherish the other insights he shared, and his quick wit, and how he was always graceful with others, and if he hadn't been with someone, he would later go back to that person and show kindness. I miss Grant, and it was a wonderful thing to have him as a friend, and I also would like to say to his Mom and Dad that they must be wonderful, too (I know this because I actually know them, too). I am sorry for your loss, and I am hoping to see my Brother in Christ again someday when its my turn to leave this earth.

Robin Tucker May 19, 2021