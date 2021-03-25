Menu
Grant Tyler Crawford
FUNERAL HOME
Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City
919 G Street
Pawnee City, NE
Crawford, Grant Tyler

December 23, 1967 - March 10, 2021

Grant Tyler Crawford, age 53 of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home. He was born on December 23, 1967 to Ronald and Sharon Kay (Luedeke) Crawford at the AF Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attended many schools kindergarten through 12th grade due to his father being in the Air Force. Grant was an excellent student. He attended UNLV (University Nevada in Las Vegas) and the University of San Francisco where he received his Bachelor of Science degree and his Teachers certificate.

He was married to Kathryn Carter and to this union one daughter was born, Hannah Elyse. They later divorced.

Grant was a teacher and worked at various financial organizations. Grant was a loving and giving friend. He was always ready to help someone, even if it created a hardship for him. Grant was loved by many. He attended various Christian churches through his life. Grant's favorite book of the Bible was Revelations.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Crawford.

Grant is survived by his parents, Ronald and Sharon Crawford; daughter, Hannah Crawford; brother, Lance Crawford; nieces, Emily and Megan Crawford; many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

SERVICE: Friday, March 26, 2pm at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Officiating: Pastor Ralph Mehrens. VISITATION one hour before the service at Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Interment at the Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Memorials to family choice. The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page Wherry Mortuary/Monument. Masks are required at the service and graveside. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com

Wherry Mortuary

919 G Street, Pawnee City, NE 68420 | (402) 852-2387
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City
919 G Street, Pawnee City, NE
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City
919 G Street, Pawnee City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wanted to share a memory of Grant, one of many wonderful memories, but one I hope will show what he was like. We used to have some really good conversations together on long walks together around Omaha, and on those walks he would notice the way a certain cloud formed the background of flowers, or reveal the way the light reflected on the water of the river as we walked by. He told me that for years he would notice things like that and there could be others around that walked right by, staring at a cell phone, oblivious to what he saw. He said he felt that God had created such moments just for him, like climbing a mountain and getting to the top, and there are some rare flowers that you wouldn't see unless you had taken the time to go there. God had created that place, for that moment, just for you. I've kept that in mind all of these years, and I cherish the other insights he shared, and his quick wit, and how he was always graceful with others, and if he hadn't been with someone, he would later go back to that person and show kindness. I miss Grant, and it was a wonderful thing to have him as a friend, and I also would like to say to his Mom and Dad that they must be wonderful, too (I know this because I actually know them, too). I am sorry for your loss, and I am hoping to see my Brother in Christ again someday when its my turn to leave this earth.
Robin Tucker
May 19, 2021
