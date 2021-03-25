Crawford, Grant Tyler
December 23, 1967 - March 10, 2021
Grant Tyler Crawford, age 53 of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home. He was born on December 23, 1967 to Ronald and Sharon Kay (Luedeke) Crawford at the AF Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attended many schools kindergarten through 12th grade due to his father being in the Air Force. Grant was an excellent student. He attended UNLV (University Nevada in Las Vegas) and the University of San Francisco where he received his Bachelor of Science degree and his Teachers certificate.
He was married to Kathryn Carter and to this union one daughter was born, Hannah Elyse. They later divorced.
Grant was a teacher and worked at various financial organizations. Grant was a loving and giving friend. He was always ready to help someone, even if it created a hardship for him. Grant was loved by many. He attended various Christian churches through his life. Grant's favorite book of the Bible was Revelations.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Crawford.
Grant is survived by his parents, Ronald and Sharon Crawford; daughter, Hannah Crawford; brother, Lance Crawford; nieces, Emily and Megan Crawford; many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
SERVICE: Friday, March 26, 2pm at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Officiating: Pastor Ralph Mehrens. VISITATION one hour before the service at Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Interment at the Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Memorials to family choice. The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page Wherry Mortuary/Monument. Masks are required at the service and graveside. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com
Wherry Mortuary
919 G Street, Pawnee City, NE 68420 | (402) 852-2387
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.