Elkins, Greg and Leann



A tribute and unity of friends and family for Greg and Leann Elkins on Saturday November 7th, from 1-4pm, at Indian Creek Golf Club, 3825 N 202nd Street, Elkhorn, NE 68022.



Those we have held in our arms for a while, we hold in our hearts forever.



Please join us as we honor these lives that have blessed us so much.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.