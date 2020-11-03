Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Greg Petersen
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Petersen, Greg

December 5, 1958 - October 29, 2020

Greg, age 61, died at Lakeside Hospital. He was born in Texas to Lloyd and Geraldine Petersen, and moved with his family to Omaha when he was a baby. He proudly served in the US Army and Army National Guard for 20 years. He worked in IT for most of his life, and then as a custodian at Abbott Elementary. Greg was an active and proud lifetime member of Millard Legion Post #374. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cribbage, cooking, and fixing things at his home and the Post. Survivors include his wife, Lisa; children, Alex and Sara; brothers, Steve (Carol) and Brad; sisters, Kathy and Jeri; other relatives; and many friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eric "Whizz"; sister-in-law, Elaine; and niece Nicki.

A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Greg's passing. He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed. If you need anything, we would be honored to help. Just call.
Dee & Dave Dyer
November 1, 2020
May the wonderful memories of your loved one sustain you until God’s promises are fulfilled. (John 6:40)
October 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Greg was a very kind man.
Lori and Doug Brown
October 31, 2020