Soukup, Greg



August 23, 1958 - November 29, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, George and Dolores. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Shelby (Peter), Samantha and Matthew; granddaughter, Illiana; sister, Sue Leutzinger (Ed); nephews, niece and many other loving family members.



Private Family Services.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.