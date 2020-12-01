Soukup, Greg
August 23, 1958 - November 29, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, George and Dolores. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Shelby (Peter), Samantha and Matthew; granddaughter, Illiana; sister, Sue Leutzinger (Ed); nephews, niece and many other loving family members.
Private Family Services.
