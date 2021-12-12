Menu
Gregg E. Schneider
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Schneider, Gregg E.

July 9, 1947 - December 6, 2021

Age 74. Preceded in death by his mother, Letha; brother, Paul; and sister Jackie. Survived by his wife of over 52 years, Carolyn; daughters, Tina Sudds, Lori Houser; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Emma, Ava; a host of nephews, cousins, other loving family and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Monday 5-7pm, December 13, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. Inurnment will be Tuesday 11am (12/14/21) at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138. Memorials to the family for later designation.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
14
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service 'Semper Fi " Marine ! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey home '
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 13, 2021
It is not the same without you Dad. Thanks for making me who I am. I am proud to be your daughter. I am sure you are watching from above, we will make you proud. We miss you!! We Love You! Lori, Emma, and Ava
Lori
December 13, 2021
I love you dad, and I miss you so much! I hope you are fishing in the sky.
Tina
Family
December 12, 2021
Our thoughts are with you all at this most difficult time. Gregg loved all his girls without measure. Enjoyed all our times together.... Holidays or Just getting together at camp ground. We will miss him.
Gene and Kim Behrens
Family
December 9, 2021
Todd Glenda Sliger and Family
December 9, 2021
