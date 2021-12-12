Schneider, Gregg E.
July 9, 1947 - December 6, 2021
Age 74. Preceded in death by his mother, Letha; brother, Paul; and sister Jackie. Survived by his wife of over 52 years, Carolyn; daughters, Tina Sudds, Lori Houser; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Emma, Ava; a host of nephews, cousins, other loving family and friends.
CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Monday 5-7pm, December 13, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. Inurnment will be Tuesday 11am (12/14/21) at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138. Memorials to the family for later designation.
ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel
2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.