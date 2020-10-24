Menu
Gregory A. Arauza
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
Arauza, Gregory A.

July 27, 1968 - October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Carmen; daughter, Alexis; sister-in-law, Linda. Survived by daughter, Ellie; mother, Margie; brothers, Ralph and Steve; sister, Julie DeGraffenreid (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, October 25th, 4pm, West Center Chapel with VISITATION from 2-4pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 26th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
25
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
26
Service
10:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
