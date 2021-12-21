Aldrich, Gregory Z.
November 7, 1955 - December 20, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Louise and Zane Aldrich. Survived by sister, Shari L. Aldrich; his constant companion dog, Sparky.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, December 27th at 2pm at Evergreen Cemetery. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 15th at 11am, Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd Street, Lincoln, NE. Luncheon to follow. Memorials are suggested to Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, NE.
To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.