Gregory Z. Aldrich
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Aldrich, Gregory Z.

November 7, 1955 - December 20, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Louise and Zane Aldrich. Survived by sister, Shari L. Aldrich; his constant companion dog, Sparky.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, December 27th at 2pm at Evergreen Cemetery. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 15th at 11am, Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd Street, Lincoln, NE. Luncheon to follow. Memorials are suggested to Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, NE.

To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.