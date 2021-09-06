Roseland, Gregory A.



August 30, 1956 - September 4, 2021



Local cartoonist Greg "GARtoon" Roseland passed away September 4, 2021, surrounded by his family.



Greg was born August 30, 1956, to George and Joan Roseland in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the second child of five: Mark Roseland (Jackie), Lynn Delashmutt (Ted), Sandy King (Troy) and Karen Lagerstrom (Dave). Other family members include sisters-in-law, Mary Beth "Mimi" Pendergrass (Steve) and Kris Hogan.



On September 2, 1977, he married his wife Lisa Ashbacher and they just celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.



He was an amazing father to three boys: Gregory Roseland, Jr, George Roseland (Amanda) and Jeremy Roseland (Shannan) and a proud grandpa to four grandchildren: Emma, Seth, Owen, and Brooks.



After being a huge family man, he spent his free time involved in Soap Box Derby where he served on the board of directors and became the Omaha Soap Box Derby Director. Watching granddaughter Emma win a world championship in 2021 was one of his favorite memories of his Soap Box life.



What everyone knew Greg for was his love for drawing cartoons and designing t-shirts for all the activities he was involved in. Through the years, Greg was a past member of the Midwest Street Rod Association where he met a lot of his friends.



Greg was proceeded in death by in-laws, John Ashbacher and Florine Hennings; step-in-law, Harlan Hennings; sister- in-law, Sally Roseland; nephew, Michael Hogan II; and his beloved dogs, Mac & Chili.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 8th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 9th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Thursday, September 9th at 2pm at Glendale Cemetery in Louisville, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2021.