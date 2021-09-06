Menu
Gregory A. Roseland
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Roseland, Gregory A.

August 30, 1956 - September 4, 2021

Local cartoonist Greg "GARtoon" Roseland passed away September 4, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Greg was born August 30, 1956, to George and Joan Roseland in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the second child of five: Mark Roseland (Jackie), Lynn Delashmutt (Ted), Sandy King (Troy) and Karen Lagerstrom (Dave). Other family members include sisters-in-law, Mary Beth "Mimi" Pendergrass (Steve) and Kris Hogan.

On September 2, 1977, he married his wife Lisa Ashbacher and they just celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.

He was an amazing father to three boys: Gregory Roseland, Jr, George Roseland (Amanda) and Jeremy Roseland (Shannan) and a proud grandpa to four grandchildren: Emma, Seth, Owen, and Brooks.

After being a huge family man, he spent his free time involved in Soap Box Derby where he served on the board of directors and became the Omaha Soap Box Derby Director. Watching granddaughter Emma win a world championship in 2021 was one of his favorite memories of his Soap Box life.

What everyone knew Greg for was his love for drawing cartoons and designing t-shirts for all the activities he was involved in. Through the years, Greg was a past member of the Midwest Street Rod Association where he met a lot of his friends.

Greg was proceeded in death by in-laws, John Ashbacher and Florine Hennings; step-in-law, Harlan Hennings; sister- in-law, Sally Roseland; nephew, Michael Hogan II; and his beloved dogs, Mac & Chili.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 8th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 9th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Thursday, September 9th at 2pm at Glendale Cemetery in Louisville, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
9
Interment
2:00p.m.
Glendale Cemetery
Louisville, NE
Linda and I offer our greatest sympathy and condolences to Lisa and the Roseland family. Was one good artist and overall good friend Will be missed.
Jim stodola
September 9, 2021
As a Serious Brother you are among the greatest now ! .My prayers to your family
Bob Zbylut. Zigmond
September 8, 2021
Andi, Stacy, and Steph
September 8, 2021
George My deepest sympathy on Greg's passing. I will keep you and all your family in my prayers,
Greg Schatz
September 8, 2021
You will be missed my friend.
Marty Nieves
Friend
September 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the family in your loss of Greg. He will truly be missed but the happy memories you have of him will live forever! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nadine Burson
September 7, 2021
