Gregory Lynn "Greg" Werner
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Werner, Gregory "Greg" Lynn

May 1, 1959 - June 24, 2021

Greg was a devoted and loving husband, who after 41 years of marriage was still head over heels in love with his wife Tami. Father of two (who felt their spouses were like his own) and "Papa" to six. A big kid at heart himself, and presumably the funniest man on the planet, he truly enjoyed every moment spent with his children and grandchildren.

A man with a spirit that would fill the room, he was fast friends with everyone he would meet. He loved to travel with his wife in their RV, making friends across the country. Most comfortable in his machine shop, he was an incredibly talented man who was largely self-taught. He could build a motorcycle from the ground up and turn wood into stunning pieces.

Doing what he loved, working on his ranch, he passed away suddenly in his home in Deadwood, SD.

Greg is survived by his wife Tami; son Clint and wife Adrienne; daughter Tara and her husband Al; and his grandchildren: Brenna, Conner, Lane, Amelia, Arlen, and Verda.

FUNERAL: Friday, July 2, at 10am at The Water's Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St, Gretna, NE. Just as Greg got rid of suits and ties as his first directive as President of Werner: please show up in jeans (and "Kawasaki" green) in honor of him. Memorials may be made in his name to either The Water's Edge Church, or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral
10:00a.m.
The Water's Edge Church
19600 Harrison St, Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. We are friends of Beck and Gary, and have heard of what a wonderful man Greg was. We pray for your peace and memories to sustain you!
Ruth and RIck Chermok
July 28, 2021
Greg, it was a pleasure working with you and knowing you! We will see you at the big truck stop in the sky! Neal Brown Detroit Diesel
Neal Brown
July 15, 2021
I was privileged to have known and worked for Greg. He was a fair and honest person. He was also extremely smart and talented. He will be missed by all that knew him. Our thoughts and prayers to his family.
Bob LeGrand
Work
July 2, 2021
Marlo Livengood
July 1, 2021
I was saddened to hear about the passing of Greg´s life here on earth. I pray his next journey be a glorious one in heaven. May God provide peace and comfort to your family.
Marlo Livengood
July 1, 2021
Northern Trust
July 1, 2021
Tami, Clint and Tara, I was so sadden to hear about Greg's passing, from what I remember he was a very remarkable man. My thoughts and prayers are with the Werner family.
Laurie Larsen
June 30, 2021
Dear Tami, Clint, & Tara, I am so saddened to hear of the loss of Greg. He was always just the "Best". How often I have thought about all of you since we moved. You are all in our prayers. Take care.
Jim & Karen DeLong
Other
June 29, 2021
Sympathies to the Werner families. They lived across the street from us growing up i. council Bluffs. R.I.P. Greg.
Julia (Farrell) Schaefer
Other
June 29, 2021
Tami, Clint, and Tara: Dee and I are so very sorry to hear of Greg's sudden passing. Our heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family.
Randy & Dee Kraft
June 29, 2021
Tami, Clint and Tara, my sincere condolences.
Linda Mack
Work
June 28, 2021
Our condolences to the Werner family You are in our prayers
Callie and Jeff Herman
Friend
June 28, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Greg passing. Wish we could be with you on Friday. Please know we will be praying for you and hoping that healing and peace will follow.
Joe and Judy Johnston
June 28, 2021
Mark and Sandie Palmer
June 28, 2021
I'm Very sorry to hear the news about Greg's Passing our prayers go out to the Family Greg is going to be greatly missed!!
Preston Smith (AKA Willie's Boy)
Work
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results