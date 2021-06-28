Werner, Gregory "Greg" Lynn
May 1, 1959 - June 24, 2021
Greg was a devoted and loving husband, who after 41 years of marriage was still head over heels in love with his wife Tami. Father of two (who felt their spouses were like his own) and "Papa" to six. A big kid at heart himself, and presumably the funniest man on the planet, he truly enjoyed every moment spent with his children and grandchildren.
A man with a spirit that would fill the room, he was fast friends with everyone he would meet. He loved to travel with his wife in their RV, making friends across the country. Most comfortable in his machine shop, he was an incredibly talented man who was largely self-taught. He could build a motorcycle from the ground up and turn wood into stunning pieces.
Doing what he loved, working on his ranch, he passed away suddenly in his home in Deadwood, SD.
Greg is survived by his wife Tami; son Clint and wife Adrienne; daughter Tara and her husband Al; and his grandchildren: Brenna, Conner, Lane, Amelia, Arlen, and Verda.
FUNERAL: Friday, July 2, at 10am at The Water's Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St, Gretna, NE. Just as Greg got rid of suits and ties as his first directive as President of Werner: please show up in jeans (and "Kawasaki" green) in honor of him. Memorials may be made in his name to either The Water's Edge Church, or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.