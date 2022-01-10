Siert, Greta J.February 11, 1932 - January 7, 2022Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by husbands, Winfield Renninger, and Lloyd Siert; and sons, Paul and David Renninger. Survived by children, Patti (Mick) Shadbolt, Peggy (DeWayne) Hughes, John (Janet) Siert, Mark Siert, Ward (Linda) Siert, and Gwen (Wayne) Siert Wrich; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends.VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, January 13, 10:30am at Standing Stone Bible Church, 321 S Highway 6, Gretna, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday 2pm at Ridge Cemetery, Fremont, NE. Memorials to Standing Stone Bible Church.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090