Greta J. Siert
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Siert, Greta J.

February 11, 1932 - January 7, 2022

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by husbands, Winfield Renninger, and Lloyd Siert; and sons, Paul and David Renninger. Survived by children, Patti (Mick) Shadbolt, Peggy (DeWayne) Hughes, John (Janet) Siert, Mark Siert, Ward (Linda) Siert, and Gwen (Wayne) Siert Wrich; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, January 13, 10:30am at Standing Stone Bible Church, 321 S Highway 6, Gretna, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday 2pm at Ridge Cemetery, Fremont, NE. Memorials to Standing Stone Bible Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Jan
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Standing Stone Bible Church
321 South Highway 6 , Gretna, NE
Jan
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ridge Cemetery
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
