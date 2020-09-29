Dinsdale, Gretchen L.



February 21, 1925 - September 25, 2020



Gretchen L. Dinsdale, age 95 of Grand Island, formerly of Palmer, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home.



Gretchen is survived by son, Tom and wife Kim Dinsdale of Grand Island; daughter, Lynn and husband Sam Marchese of Omaha; nephew, Fred Poggemeyer of Dallas; three grandchildren, Michael Dinsdale of Grand Island, Elizabeth and husband Ross White of Omaha, and Isabelle and husband Michael Gronbach of Omaha.



Additional survivors include brother-in-law, Roy and wife Gloria Dinsdale; and sister-in-law, Barbara Dinsdale; six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gretchen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; her brother, Major General Herman and his wife Lu Poggemeyer; nephew, Dutch Poggemeyer; and grandson, Jackson Dinsdale.



Gretchen was born on February 21, 1925 at Leavenworth, KS, to Herman and Dorcas Poggemeyer. She was united in marriage to J.A. Dinsdale in March of 1945.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, October 1, at Stuhr Museum with Rev. Lonnie Logan officiating.



Stuhr Museum, The Jackson Dinsdale Art Center and the Veteran's Memorial Park in Palmer were very dear to Gretchen throughout her life. Therefore, in lieu of sending flowers, please make a memorial contribution to one of these wonderful organizations.



APFEL FUNERAL HOME



1123 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801



(308) 384-0590 | www.apfelfuneralhome.com

