Guadalupe "Lupe" Huerta
Huerta, Guadalupe "Lupe"

Age 87

Preceded in death by parents, four brothers and one sister.

Survived by sons, Richard (Mary) and Eddie (Jackie) Huerta; daughters, Anita (Apolonio) Rojas and Cheryl (Tom) Klein; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Garcia; sister, Sally Martin; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, at Funeral Home. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, go to our website and click on Lupe's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda Longcrier
Other
June 10, 2021
Adam and Allen Grote-Bentley
June 9, 2021
You will be missed. Love you grandma!!
Elysia Barlowe
Family
June 9, 2021
I said I love you always and forever and I meant it. Fly high Grandma. Say hi to Grandpa for me.
Anonymous
Family
June 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Cathie Hunt-Perry
June 9, 2021
