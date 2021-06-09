Huerta, Guadalupe "Lupe"



Age 87



Preceded in death by parents, four brothers and one sister.



Survived by sons, Richard (Mary) and Eddie (Jackie) Huerta; daughters, Anita (Apolonio) Rojas and Cheryl (Tom) Klein; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Garcia; sister, Sally Martin; many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, at Funeral Home. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, go to our website and click on Lupe's obit and Stream Service.



