Nyholm, Gunnar A.Age 88Gunnar A. Nyholm, of Valley, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hospice House in Omaha. Gunnar is survived by three daughters, Barbara Hurley (Tim), Cathy Lengvenis (Eric), and Karen Wallace (Marc); daughter-in-law, Tammy Nyholm; 6 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 10:30am, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church in Fremont.Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440