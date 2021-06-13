Menu
Guy L. Richards
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Richards, Guy L.

July 17, 1947 - May 28, 2021

Survived by wife of 54 years, Imogene; children: Brad, Ken, Derek (Leah) Richards; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF GUY'S LIFE: Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your church or charity in Guy's name. To live stream the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
2 Entries
I'm very sorry for Guys untimely passing . Best wishes to all ,his loving brother
Robert Ottman
Family
June 18, 2021
Ashley Dworshak
June 17, 2021
