Richards, Guy L.
July 17, 1947 - May 28, 2021
Survived by wife of 54 years, Imogene; children: Brad, Ken, Derek (Leah) Richards; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION OF GUY'S LIFE: Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your church or charity in Guy's name. To live stream the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.