Gurnett, Gwendolyn V.



November 3, 1930 - April 12, 2020



Survived by sons, Chris and Scott Gurnett; daughters-in-law, Lorri and Dianna Gurnett; and grandaughters, Sara, Erin, Anna, and Allison.



MEMORIAL SERVICE on Wednesday, April 20th, at 10am at Calvary Cemetery Chapel of the Suffering Christ, 7710 West Center Road.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.