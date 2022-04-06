Menu
Gwendolyn R. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Jones, Gwendolyn R.

January 25, 1932 - April 3, 2022

Gwendolyn is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Pearl Breshers; 9 siblings. She leaves behind her husband of 72 years, Oliver Jones Sr.; son, Oliver (Kathy) Jones Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. VISITATION will be held 3-5pm, Sunday, April 10, 2022. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held 10am Monday, April 11, 2022, both at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. For more details visit bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
