Jones, Gwendolyn R.
January 25, 1932 - April 3, 2022
Gwendolyn is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Pearl Breshers; 9 siblings. She leaves behind her husband of 72 years, Oliver Jones Sr.; son, Oliver (Kathy) Jones Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. VISITATION will be held 3-5pm, Sunday, April 10, 2022. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held 10am Monday, April 11, 2022, both at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. For more details visit bramanmortuary.com
Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.