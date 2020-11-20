Neely, H. David Sr.
August 17, 1927 - November 17, 2020
Preceded in death by mother, Anne Dennis Neely, father, Robert Donald Neely, sister, Donna Neely Potts, & infant brother Peter Neely. Survived by wife, Nancee Peterson Neely; children, son H. David Neely, Jr. & daughter-in-law Joni Neely; daughter Beth Neely Stanek & son-in-law Mike Stanek; grandchildren, Robert, Emma, & Kaitlin Neely, & Buck, Jack, & Ashley Stanek. Died with grace & courage after a long battle with Alzheimer's. David was a graduate of Central High School, a U.S. Navy Veteran, member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity at UNL, & graduated with honors from UNL Law School. Longtime Omaha banking Trust Attorney, President of First Northwestern Trust Co. & Trust Attorney for First National Bank. Longtime board member for the Omaha Home for Boys & Prospect Hill Cemetery; member of Omaha Rotary Club–West, Omaha Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Royal Order of Jesters, & Omaha Pro-Tem. David was a dedicated & loving father, husband, & friend who will always be fondly remembered in our hearts as a funny, kind, & caring man who everyone loved. He deeply loved his wife of 66 years, Nancee & his family. We will miss him dearly, but he will live forever in our hearts.
Private funeral services pending. Inurnment: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Memorials to Prospect Hill Cemetery & Arboretum, 3202 Parker St., Omaha 68111.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.