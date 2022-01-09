Age 93. Preceded in death by husband, James Sherer. Survived by daughter, Tove DeBauche; grandsons, Jeffrey and Steve (Scarlett) DeBauche; and great grandson, Drew DeBauche.
VISITATION: Monday, January 10, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Private Graveside Service: Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, IA. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heritage Ridge and Hillcrest Hospice for their outstanding care.
