Sherer, Haldis O.



May 18, 1928 - January 6, 2022



Age 93. Preceded in death by husband, James Sherer. Survived by daughter, Tove DeBauche; grandsons, Jeffrey and Steve (Scarlett) DeBauche; and great grandson, Drew DeBauche.



VISITATION: Monday, January 10, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Private Graveside Service: Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, IA. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heritage Ridge and Hillcrest Hospice for their outstanding care.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.