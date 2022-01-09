Menu
Haldis O. Sherer
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Sherer, Haldis O.

May 18, 1928 - January 6, 2022

Age 93. Preceded in death by husband, James Sherer. Survived by daughter, Tove DeBauche; grandsons, Jeffrey and Steve (Scarlett) DeBauche; and great grandson, Drew DeBauche.

VISITATION: Monday, January 10, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Private Graveside Service: Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, IA. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heritage Ridge and Hillcrest Hospice for their outstanding care.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
You and your family are in my thoughts as you grieve this loss. All my love.
Birgitt Felix
January 9, 2022
