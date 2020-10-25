Menu
Harland M. Ludwick Jr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Ludwick, Harland M., Jr.

October 13, 1934 - October 23, 2020

Preceded in death by Lillibelle Ludwick; son, Lloyd Ludwick; and Joan Ludwick. Survived by children: Pamela Ludwick (daughter-in-law), Linda (Jerry) Miles, Lorie (David) Lammle, Leroy Ludwick, Lillith (Lawrence "Rusty") Quebedeaux, and Lynda (Steve) Simms; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Eileen (Jewells) Forrest; many other family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES: 11am Wednesday, October 28, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. BURIAL with full Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the National Pancreas Foundation. See website for full obituary and link for live streaming.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

