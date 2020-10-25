Ludwick, Harland M., Jr.October 13, 1934 - October 23, 2020Preceded in death by Lillibelle Ludwick; son, Lloyd Ludwick; and Joan Ludwick. Survived by children: Pamela Ludwick (daughter-in-law), Linda (Jerry) Miles, Lorie (David) Lammle, Leroy Ludwick, Lillith (Lawrence "Rusty") Quebedeaux, and Lynda (Steve) Simms; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Eileen (Jewells) Forrest; many other family and friends.FUNERAL SERVICES: 11am Wednesday, October 28, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. BURIAL with full Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the National Pancreas Foundation. See website for full obituary and link for live streaming.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com