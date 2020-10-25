Ludwick, Harland M., Jr.
October 13, 1934 - October 23, 2020
Preceded in death by Lillibelle Ludwick; son, Lloyd Ludwick; and Joan Ludwick. Survived by children: Pamela Ludwick (daughter-in-law), Linda (Jerry) Miles, Lorie (David) Lammle, Leroy Ludwick, Lillith (Lawrence "Rusty") Quebedeaux, and Lynda (Steve) Simms; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Eileen (Jewells) Forrest; many other family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES: 11am Wednesday, October 28, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. BURIAL with full Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the National Pancreas Foundation. See website for full obituary and link for live streaming.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.