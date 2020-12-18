Menu
Harley Floyd Jr.
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Floyd, Harley Jr.

August 20, 1949 - December 14, 2020

Harley N. Floyd Jr. (Skip), age 71, passed away peacefully in Omaha, NE, on December 14, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Imogene (Butler) Floyd and father, Harley Floyd Sr. Survived by sister, Pamela (Battle) King (Rodney); nephews, Quentin King and Braxton King, both of Omaha, NE; aunts, Wanda Vaughn, Ft. Scott, KS; and Shirley Smith, Omaha, NE; uncle, Ben Conner, Omaha, NE; special cousins, Michael Floyd of Conyers, GA; and Cheryl Lynn Secret of Omaha, NE, including a host of cousins in Denver, Kansas City and Omaha; additional family and friends, and dear friends Cora Bristol, Jimmy Glass, Michele Moody, and Rodger Ulmar.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 2pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dennis Davis
December 21, 2020
Great friend, we has lots of fun back in the days. I will miss you Harley and all the great times at the Back Street and StageII and more.
Dennis Davis
December 21, 2020
My sympathy goods out to Harley's family. He was a dear friend of mine. (Smooth)
walter w bullock (Smooth)
December 20, 2020
To Harley´s family, I send my deepest sympathy. He was kind and always a gentleman.
RITA
December 18, 2020
