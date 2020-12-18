Floyd, Harley Jr.



August 20, 1949 - December 14, 2020



Harley N. Floyd Jr. (Skip), age 71, passed away peacefully in Omaha, NE, on December 14, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Imogene (Butler) Floyd and father, Harley Floyd Sr. Survived by sister, Pamela (Battle) King (Rodney); nephews, Quentin King and Braxton King, both of Omaha, NE; aunts, Wanda Vaughn, Ft. Scott, KS; and Shirley Smith, Omaha, NE; uncle, Ben Conner, Omaha, NE; special cousins, Michael Floyd of Conyers, GA; and Cheryl Lynn Secret of Omaha, NE, including a host of cousins in Denver, Kansas City and Omaha; additional family and friends, and dear friends Cora Bristol, Jimmy Glass, Michele Moody, and Rodger Ulmar.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 2pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME



4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.