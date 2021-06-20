Colin and Donna and Families, I knew your mom and dad well; your mom because I worked many years with teachers, and your dad because I have one of his great carvings. Everyday I marvel at the dolphin carving on my fireplace mantle. I also remember your dad trying to teach me to kill flies by a quick clap that he learned in the Middle East: I never got it! Your parents were caring and kind and it was a joy for me to count them as friends for the years I lived in Council Bluffs. Please know that I am with you in your sorrow. --Andy LePage

Andy LePage Friend June 23, 2021