Fritz, Harley Robert "Rob"
February 1, 1934 - June 16, 2021
Quick-witted, generous, and a man of many talents, Rob brought joy and positivity to this world through his artwork, music and by living his faith. His uncanny memory, corny jokes, and tender soul are already missed beyond words.
Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Romola Fritz. Rob is survived by his son, Colin and wife, Maria; his daughter, Donna; grandsons, Connor and Justin; granddaughters, Katrina and Isabelle; great grandson, Nathan; and his four grand dogs. He was greatly loved.
SERVICES 10:30am, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Philip Neri Church, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.