Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Compton
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Compton, Harold

January 2, 1940 - December 30, 2021

Harold Compton, age 81, passed away December 30, 2021. He was born January 2, 1940 to Claude and Aline Compton in Trousdale, OK. Harold proudly served in the US Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by spouse, Jacquelyn Compton; brothers, Doyle and Darrell; sisters, Wanda and Minnie; and grandson, Ryan Griffith and Jeremiah Johnson.

Harold is survived by his sister, Laura Roisum; his children, Stephanie and Jim Johnson, Beth and John Fankhauser, Matt Rennie, and Durand and Jennifer Compton; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 10, 2022, 1pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will be held the 1/2 hour prior to the service. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry, I couldnt be at the funeral I wS sick with covid. He was a wonderful man. Both your parents were wonderful people Durand.
Claudette moriarty
February 27, 2022
I love you uncle Skinny... Your smile always could brighten up everyones day. I miss you dearly.
Shelly Martin (Haven)
Family
February 9, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about your dad. May you find comfort in good memories and the comfort only God can provide. I have such fond memories of your parents and time spent at your house.
Lorraine Street
January 7, 2022
Prayers go out to you his family, as you mourn. We were friends of Harold and Jacquie. He will be remembered as one of the kindest, most loving person we ever knew. I'm sure he will be dearly missed.
Barb & Sonny Jackson
January 7, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 7, 2022
I am sorry to hear of Harold's passing. We were neighbors in the 70-80s. Harold was always so nice, willing to help, and up fir a good chat. He can finally be reunited with his beloved Jaqueline. My prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Marie Miller
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results