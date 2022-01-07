Compton, HaroldJanuary 2, 1940 - December 30, 2021Harold Compton, age 81, passed away December 30, 2021. He was born January 2, 1940 to Claude and Aline Compton in Trousdale, OK. Harold proudly served in the US Army.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by spouse, Jacquelyn Compton; brothers, Doyle and Darrell; sisters, Wanda and Minnie; and grandson, Ryan Griffith and Jeremiah Johnson.Harold is survived by his sister, Laura Roisum; his children, Stephanie and Jim Johnson, Beth and John Fankhauser, Matt Rennie, and Durand and Jennifer Compton; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 10, 2022, 1pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will be held the 1/2 hour prior to the service. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com