Hensley, Harold E. Jr. "Gene"



July 3, 1944 - October 26, 2020



Harold E. Hensley Jr. (Gene), son of Harold E. Hensley Sr. and Rose Marie Collar Larsen, died at his home in Omaha, NE, on October 26th. Gene was born July 3, 1944 in Bedford, IA. Gene spent his first years in Bedford, IA and Exira, IA. To mourn his passing, he leaves his wife of 57 years, Darlene; daughter, Beckie (Paul) Wiebelhaus; son, Mike (Jenny Lanoha) Hensley; daughter, Shelly Hensley and Steve Zahourek; brother, Jerry Hensley and wife, Londa of Clarinda, IA; grandchildren: Megan, Joey, Luke, Jeromy, Jake, Jamie, Zach, and Mollie, and their spouses; 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, their spouses and extended family and friends.



Memorial donations may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society in Gene Hensley's name for the time he spent there with his great-grandson, Nathan.



Out of town burial for family only.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.