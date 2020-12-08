Harrison, Harold C.
January 6, 1939 - December 6, 2020
Survived by wife, Mary A.; children: Fr. Patrick C. Harrison, Paul M. (Anna), Christopher J. (Linda), Julie A. Solis (Jerry), Theresa M. Fisher (Jim), Kathy A. Fisher (Mike), Jeff A. (Aimee) and Michelle Kenney (Joe); 30 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Schiemann (Scott); brother, Michael Harrison; sister, Libby Taylor; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Private Family Mass. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard's School, Roncalli Catholic High School or St. Vincent de Paul Society.
To view a broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime after 3pm on Wednesday.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.