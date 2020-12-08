Menu
Harold C. Harrison
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Harrison, Harold C.

January 6, 1939 - December 6, 2020

Survived by wife, Mary A.; children: Fr. Patrick C. Harrison, Paul M. (Anna), Christopher J. (Linda), Julie A. Solis (Jerry), Theresa M. Fisher (Jim), Kathy A. Fisher (Mike), Jeff A. (Aimee) and Michelle Kenney (Joe); 30 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Schiemann (Scott); brother, Michael Harrison; sister, Libby Taylor; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Private Family Mass. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard's School, Roncalli Catholic High School or St. Vincent de Paul Society.

To view a broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime after 3pm on Wednesday.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace, Mr. Harrison.
Terence Thielen
December 21, 2020
To the Harrison family, my thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Your father was a great man who will be missed by many. He raised such wonderful children. Treasure all his wonderful memories.
Patty Kemler
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a good man and father
Lyle Olsen
December 9, 2020
I still remember him as a caring and giving person who, along with Mary, raised a wonderful family.
Dennis Henkenius
December 9, 2020
To the Harrison family, may Our Lord be with you at this time. Mr. Harrison was a wonderful man, a great dad who was very proud of all his children. It was an honor to teach them and know how much he cared about their education. May our loving God bless his memory and welcome him home.
CARL Wirth
December 8, 2020
My condolences to the Harrison Family. His contributions to others while he was here were significant.Our prayers are with you.
Bob Cooney
December 8, 2020
