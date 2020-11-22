Kreski, Harold P.
August 23, 1927 - November 20, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Joyce; and son, Chris. Survived by sons, Phil (Denise), Joe (Susan), and John; grandchildren: Claire, Rachael, Nicholas, John Michael, Sara, Jillian, and Natalie; many nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services, Friday, 10am at St. Margaret Mary Church. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, MOSAIC (Beatrice office), or Creighton University Dental School.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.