Kreski, Harold P.August 23, 1927 - November 20, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Joyce; and son, Chris. Survived by sons, Phil (Denise), Joe (Susan), and John; grandchildren: Claire, Rachael, Nicholas, John Michael, Sara, Jillian, and Natalie; many nieces and nephews.Private Family Services, Friday, 10am at St. Margaret Mary Church. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, MOSAIC (Beatrice office), or Creighton University Dental School.To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com