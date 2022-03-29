Sivertson, Harold E. "Hal"
November 11, 1933 - March 27, 2022
Preceded in death by son, Timothy; parents, Bert and Eline; and 8 siblings. Survived by wife, Sharyn; children, Sherri (Kelly) Swotek, Terri (Brad) Kilgarin, and Kerri Homan; grandchildren, Bryan, Jillian, Emily, Megan, Olivia, Aeris, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Chase, Barrett, and Michael; numerous nieces and nephews.
VISITATION on Wednesday, March 30th, 5–7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, March 31st, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials requested to the Dementia/Alzheimer's Association
.
To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2022.