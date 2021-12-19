Uhing, Harold J. Sr. "Tuff"
December 17, 1946 - December 15, 2021
After a long but courageous battle with COPD, Harold went to his heavenly home on December 15th, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Evadine; children: Donna (Jeremy) Vojtech, Harold "Jim" Uhing, Jr. Theresa McCann, Patrick Uhing; grandchildren: Ryan McCann, Jadyne McCann, Hope Uhing, Megan Uhing; sisters, Sandra Ibsen, Karen (Marlin) Nelson; sister-in-law, Alice Jo Uhing; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Helen (Newell) Uhing; brothers, Ronald and Roland "Butch"; sister, Janice Peterson; granddaughter, Angela Uhing.
CELEBRATION of LIFE: Monday, December 27, 11am at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary.
Memorials suggested to American Lung Assn
.
