Harold J. "Tuff" Uhing Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Uhing, Harold J. Sr. "Tuff"

December 17, 1946 - December 15, 2021

After a long but courageous battle with COPD, Harold went to his heavenly home on December 15th, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Evadine; children: Donna (Jeremy) Vojtech, Harold "Jim" Uhing, Jr. Theresa McCann, Patrick Uhing; grandchildren: Ryan McCann, Jadyne McCann, Hope Uhing, Megan Uhing; sisters, Sandra Ibsen, Karen (Marlin) Nelson; sister-in-law, Alice Jo Uhing; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Helen (Newell) Uhing; brothers, Ronald and Roland "Butch"; sister, Janice Peterson; granddaughter, Angela Uhing.

CELEBRATION of LIFE: Monday, December 27, 11am at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary.

Memorials suggested to American Lung Assn.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

(402) 339-3232

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy during this difficult time of the loss of Harold. He was such a good coffee friend to my dad and was so kind and caring; as you were to our mom. Please find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Cindy Schwer
Other
December 24, 2021
