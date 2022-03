Witkovski, Harold J. "Bud"April 21, 1938 - March 28, 2022Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents, Doris and Harold Witkovski; granddaughter, Jessica Smith. Survived by children, Debbie Watson, Sherry DiBari, Roger Witkovski (Wendy); grandchildren, Michael, Tiffany (Aaron), Christina, T.C. and William; great-grandson, James; brother, Gary (Kathy).Family will receive friends Thursday, March 31st, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, April 1st, 11am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: Westlawn - Hillcrest with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com