Witkovski, Harold J. "Bud"
April 21, 1938 - March 28, 2022
Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents, Doris and Harold Witkovski; granddaughter, Jessica Smith. Survived by children, Debbie Watson, Sherry DiBari, Roger Witkovski (Wendy); grandchildren, Michael, Tiffany (Aaron), Christina, T.C. and William; great-grandson, James; brother, Gary (Kathy).
Family will receive friends Thursday, March 31st, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, April 1st, 11am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: Westlawn - Hillcrest with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.