Harold J. "Bud" Witkovski
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Witkovski, Harold J. "Bud"

April 21, 1938 - March 28, 2022

Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents, Doris and Harold Witkovski; granddaughter, Jessica Smith. Survived by children, Debbie Watson, Sherry DiBari, Roger Witkovski (Wendy); grandchildren, Michael, Tiffany (Aaron), Christina, T.C. and William; great-grandson, James; brother, Gary (Kathy).

Family will receive friends Thursday, March 31st, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, April 1st, 11am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: Westlawn - Hillcrest with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
1
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
