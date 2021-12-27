Danner, Harry L.
January 24, 1933 - December 25, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Erma and Harry Danner.
VISITATION: Friday, December 31st at 9am with ROSARY at 9:40am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2706 Leavenworth Street. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.
To view live broadcasts of the Rosary Service, Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2021.