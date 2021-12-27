Menu
Harry L. Danner
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Danner, Harry L.

January 24, 1933 - December 25, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Erma and Harry Danner.

VISITATION: Friday, December 31st at 9am with ROSARY at 9:40am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2706 Leavenworth Street. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.

To view live broadcasts of the Rosary Service, Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
2706 Leavenworth Street, NE
Dec
31
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
2706 Leavenworth Street., NE
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
2706 Leavenworth Street, NE
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.