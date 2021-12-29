Menu
Harry "Dale" DeLong
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
DeLong, Harry "Dale"

May 29, 1930 - December 26, 2021

Harry "Dale" DeLong, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 26, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Garland DeLong; sisters, Dorothy Porter and Helen Blackford. Survived by best friend and loving wife of 72 years, Waunita DeLong; children, Tom (Bonnie) DeLong and Sue (Tim) Werner; grandchildren: Kelly (James) Bennett, Kevin (Val Collett) DeLong, Jason Sand, Stacey (Robb) Mundell; great-grandchildren: Cooper Bennett, Trey, Conner, and Lily Mundell.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 3rd from 10am to 11am followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Younger family members don't know me but if I say: hammer, bow & arrows, guitar, bowling, cards, & horses they know I knew Dale well. Older family members know & remember how often I was at the DeLong home on Valley Street - as a school mate of Sue's, I observed Dale's love of wife and family, his work hard play hard lifestyle and I admired such a man/father figure with his quiet & cheerful ways . He was tough on Tom, soft on Sue & truly in love with Nita. Oh he poked plenty of fun at me when I needed correction or especially about Country Western music! Thank you for being our rock...Patty
Patty Hammer Bolden
Friend
January 2, 2022
