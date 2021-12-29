DeLong, Harry "Dale"
May 29, 1930 - December 26, 2021
Harry "Dale" DeLong, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 26, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Garland DeLong; sisters, Dorothy Porter and Helen Blackford. Survived by best friend and loving wife of 72 years, Waunita DeLong; children, Tom (Bonnie) DeLong and Sue (Tim) Werner; grandchildren: Kelly (James) Bennett, Kevin (Val Collett) DeLong, Jason Sand, Stacey (Robb) Mundell; great-grandchildren: Cooper Bennett, Trey, Conner, and Lily Mundell.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 3rd from 10am to 11am followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.