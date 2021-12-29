Younger family members don't know me but if I say: hammer, bow & arrows, guitar, bowling, cards, & horses they know I knew Dale well. Older family members know & remember how often I was at the DeLong home on Valley Street - as a school mate of Sue's, I observed Dale's love of wife and family, his work hard play hard lifestyle and I admired such a man/father figure with his quiet & cheerful ways . He was tough on Tom, soft on Sue & truly in love with Nita. Oh he poked plenty of fun at me when I needed correction or especially about Country Western music! Thank you for being our rock...Patty

Patty Hammer Bolden Friend January 2, 2022