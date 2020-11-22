Johnson, Harry P.
Age 84
Valley, NE. Preceded in death by parents, George and Ethel; wife Iliene; brother Donald "Bee"; and granddaughter Liana Maniaci. Survived by daughters, Jayne Peterson of Valley, Kathy Ennis of Omaha, and Kim Meyer of Los Angeles, CA; 4 grandchildren, Jesse Christoffersen of Valley, Merissa McMillan of Weston FL, Fallon Winn of Yutan NE, and Preston Simon of Yutan, NE; and 2 great-grandchildren.
PRIVATE SERVICES will be held. Memorials may be made to Valley American Legion Baseball, PO Box 574 – Valley, NE 68064. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.