Harvey Lee Bullie MsGt Retired
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Bullie, Harvey Lee, MSgt Retired

August 23, 1945 - October 11, 2020

VISITATION Monday, October 19, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the North Omaha Good News Bears, Inc. Livestream and details can be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison

(402) 593-6100

bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Oct
20
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
