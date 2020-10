Bullie, Harvey Lee, MSgt RetiredAugust 23, 1945 - October 11, 2020VISITATION Monday, October 19, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home.CELEBRATION OF LIFE Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the North Omaha Good News Bears, Inc. Livestream and details can be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison(402) 593-6100