Hazel Irene Winger Burgess
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Olive Crest United Methodist Church
Burgess, Hazel Irene Winger

Born April 14,1935

in Pamona, KS

Died April 4, 2022

in Omaha, NE

Daughter of Guy and Doris (Bushnell) Winger. Hazel grew up in Humansville, MO.

Graduated Burge School of Nursing in 1956. Married Rev. Richard Lee Burgess on June 16, 1957. She retired from nursing after a 47 year career. She died after a month-long illness.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Michael; daughter, Deborah (Joel); daughter, Ruth (George); her 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many who called her Mom B and Grandma B. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Darrel and George; her son, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Deborah.

FUNERAL: Friday, April 8, 2pm, at Olive Crest United Methodist Church, 7183 N. 60th St., Omaha, NE. VISITATION: Friday, from 11:30am-1:30pm, at the church. Internment at a later date in Humansville, MO. Donations can be made to sites listed on the Good Shepherd Funeral Home obituary.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME - 90TH STREET CHAPEL

3809 N. 90th | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the Love of God, Family and Friends be with you in this time of loss of Hazel, a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother etc. Hazel and all of her loved ones will remain in our prayers.
Mary Jalbert Douglas Jalbert
Family
April 7, 2022
