Burgess, Hazel Irene Winger



Born April 14,1935



in Pamona, KS



Died April 4, 2022



in Omaha, NE



Daughter of Guy and Doris (Bushnell) Winger. Hazel grew up in Humansville, MO.



Graduated Burge School of Nursing in 1956. Married Rev. Richard Lee Burgess on June 16, 1957. She retired from nursing after a 47 year career. She died after a month-long illness.



She is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Michael; daughter, Deborah (Joel); daughter, Ruth (George); her 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many who called her Mom B and Grandma B. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Darrel and George; her son, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Deborah.



FUNERAL: Friday, April 8, 2pm, at Olive Crest United Methodist Church, 7183 N. 60th St., Omaha, NE. VISITATION: Friday, from 11:30am-1:30pm, at the church. Internment at a later date in Humansville, MO. Donations can be made to sites listed on the Good Shepherd Funeral Home obituary.



