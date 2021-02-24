Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel J. Hannum
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Hannum, Hazel J.

Hazel J. Hannum, 18 months, of Bennington, died Feb. 20, 2021. Survived by parents, Joshuwa and Deena Hannum; sisters, Ruby and Jade; grandparents, James, Sr. and Terrisa Hannum; Dean and Debbie Slechta, all of Bennington; great-grandmothers, Bonita Hannum of Omaha, and Helen Slechta of Springfield, NE; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

VISITATION: Friday, Noon to 8pm, with family receiving friends from 5-8pm at the funeral home in Elkhorn.

Private family service at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington, with live stream available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com, beginning at 10am Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations are being collected at the Bank of Bennington in Josh, Deena, and Hazel's names.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
My wife and I send our sincere condolences to you and your family in this time of sorrow. I do not know your family but my nephew works for Mr Hannum. I will be sending you a rememberance rug. The Milkes
Bernard and Judy Milke
March 4, 2021
Andrew Kalvelage is our nephew and he works for Mr Hannim. My wife and I send our sincere sympathy to your family. I would like to send you a small rug in Hazel´s memory. I will try to have my nephew get it to your family, Bernie and Judy
The Milkes
February 27, 2021
Please know that we are praying for all of you . So deeply sorry.
John and Mary Ann
February 27, 2021
We loved watching Hazel grow and are so happy for the time we had with her. Love you all.
Sara and Kody
February 26, 2021
So terribly sorry for your loss. Clyde, Debby, Nichole, Craig, Sara, Nick, Christopher
The Rostad Family
February 26, 2021
Shana, Rod, Arica
February 26, 2021
Your entire family is in my prayers. God has asked for his Angel to return home. Please know that she will be with you until you meet again. Bless each of you. Love Vicki
Vicki Tarascio
February 25, 2021
I ask that God wrap his arms around all of you. Please except my most deepest condolences. Prayers of strength and comfort.
Candy Schott
February 25, 2021
Sending many prayers and hugs to all of you.
Debbie
February 25, 2021
May you find strength and peace in this time ,
moe healy
February 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Eve Cross
February 24, 2021
Words are hard to find. Our hearts are breaking for both of you and your families! Call upon your friends and family for love, strength and comfort. Allow us to take on tasks that might make things a little easier. Truly! You are in our thoughts and we are here for you. Love, Steve & Karin
Steve and Karin Fletcher
February 24, 2021
Smile Station
February 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for your family. I am so sorry for your loss!
Kristi Clymer
February 24, 2021
Please forgive the intrusion of a stranger. I just want to say I am so very sorry for the loss of your precious baby girl Hazel. May God comfort your grieving hearts and may the angels sing her sweet lullabies forever. I am praying for you all.
Joan Kozisek
February 24, 2021
May God wrap his arms around all of you during this extremely difficult time.
Jill Shefte
February 24, 2021
I am so sorry and offer my prayers for all of you. There are no words to offer for the loss of a child! Know that she rests in the arms of Jesus and is your very own little angel May God comfort you and bring you peace.
Evetta McKinley
February 24, 2021
Dearest Butch and TJ and Family, There are no words... Sending prayers and love from Arizona. Love, Sue
Sue Stoolman
February 24, 2021
Words can not begin to express our feelings for your loss. Know that we are praying for all at this time of darkness.
Don and Alene Masloskie
February 24, 2021
Just want this family to know that people are praying for them. Hugs and Prayers from Omaha, NE
Dannie
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results