Hannum, Hazel J.
Hazel J. Hannum, 18 months, of Bennington, died Feb. 20, 2021. Survived by parents, Joshuwa and Deena Hannum; sisters, Ruby and Jade; grandparents, James, Sr. and Terrisa Hannum; Dean and Debbie Slechta, all of Bennington; great-grandmothers, Bonita Hannum of Omaha, and Helen Slechta of Springfield, NE; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
VISITATION: Friday, Noon to 8pm, with family receiving friends from 5-8pm at the funeral home in Elkhorn.
Private family service at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington, with live stream available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
, beginning at 10am Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations are being collected at the Bank of Bennington in Josh, Deena, and Hazel's names.
