Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen A. Cyronek
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Cyronek, Helen A. (Ragole)

May 17, 1931 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Anthony P. Cyronek. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, December 4th from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 5th at 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive
Dec
4
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.