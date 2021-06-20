Menu
Helen J. Bauder
1916 - 2021
BORN
1916
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Bauder, Helen J

September 7, 1916 - June 17, 2021

Preceded in death by loving husband of 45 years, William Sr.; daughter, Donna Pettit; siblings, Georgia Sexton, Francis Murnan, and Harold Knight; and son-in-law, John Seburg. Survived by children, William (Mary) Jr., John, Jeanette Seburg, and Sally (Nyle) Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and large extended family.

VISITATION will be Tuesday June 22, from 5-7pm at FaithWestwood United Methodist Church (4814 Oaks Lane). FUNERAL SERVICE will be Wednesday, June 23, at 11am at FaithWestwood United Methodist Church. Memorials in Helen's name can be made to The American Legion Post #374 (13913 S Plz, Omaha, NE 68137); or FaithWestwood United Methodist Church.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
FaithWestwood United Methodist Church
4814 Oaks Lane, NE
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
FaithWestwood United Methodist Church
4814 Oaks Lane, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thanks Vickie The last time I saw Bill was when I picked him up for lunch at Anthony´s in my new Lincoln and when getting in my car he said he felt like a U S Senator. He was a great friend and I really miss friends like Bill. Sorry for your loss Vickie. John Failla
John failla
Friend
June 22, 2021
John Failla, yes, her husband did work for Standard Oil for years. Bill, Sr.
Vickie W
Family
June 20, 2021
The Reuther Family
June 20, 2021
Wondering if Mrs. Bauder´s husband was with Standard Oil in the 70´s? Bill Bauder was their real estate person and I a surveyor.
John Failla
Friend
June 20, 2021
