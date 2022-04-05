Menu
Helen Marie Bowen
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Bowen, Helen Marie (Huff)

August 26, 1943 - April 1, 2022

1961 South High Graduate

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen (Cisler) Huff; husband, Robert L. Bowen; son, Robert F. Bowen; and brothers-in-law, Richard Mahacek and Carl Spencer.

Survived by daughter, Lynn (Mike) Larson; grandsons, Mike, Rich, and Matt Larson; sisters, Patricia Mahacek and Ruth Spencer; nephew, Rich (Laura) Mahacek; niece, Kathy Wilson; and cousins and great-nephews and nieces.

VISITATION Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4-6:30pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 6:30pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11am, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Apr
7
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Apr
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park
NE
