Bowen, Helen Marie (Huff)
August 26, 1943 - April 1, 2022
1961 South High Graduate
Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen (Cisler) Huff; husband, Robert L. Bowen; son, Robert F. Bowen; and brothers-in-law, Richard Mahacek and Carl Spencer.
Survived by daughter, Lynn (Mike) Larson; grandsons, Mike, Rich, and Matt Larson; sisters, Patricia Mahacek and Ruth Spencer; nephew, Rich (Laura) Mahacek; niece, Kathy Wilson; and cousins and great-nephews and nieces.
VISITATION Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4-6:30pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 6:30pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11am, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2022.