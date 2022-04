Braesch, Helen E.Age 85 - January 6, 2022Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Lora Sass; husband, Duane; daughter, Lori; great-grandson, Max; and son-in-law, Dwayne Pruess. Survived by daughters, Vicky Pruess, Jackie (Bill) Weidner, and Julie Rothermund (Keith Rahlfs); son, Dan (Marilee) Braesch; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Walt (Gloria) Sass; and sister, Sylvia Green.FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. INTERMENT: Prairie View Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday, 12Noon to 7pm, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorials to the family for later designation.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222