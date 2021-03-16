Preceded in death by parents, Pranas and Ona Kovas; sisters, Grazina Reskevicius, Regina Arnauskas and Vida Hanson.
Survived by husband, Harley Cotton; daughters, Julia (Jason) Hoult and Natalie (Matt) Wheeler; grandchildren: Will, Blane, Amelia and Tolley Wheeler, Jack and Adriana Hoult; sisters, Dalija Korte and Rita (Weinstein) Kovas; and many other beloved family.
VISITATION: Wednesday, March 17th, after 5pm with Vigil Service 7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 18th, 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
Harley and family, my most sincere condolences on your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Alicia Holmen Stansell
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Helen's passing. She was a wonderful person. My sympathies to Harley, Julia and Natalie and the rest of the family.
Shelley Harrold
March 19, 2021
Our condolences to Harley and daughters, and to Helen´s sisters. We have known Helen since she was 3 years old as we were family friends. She was a kind friend who never forgot her roots and lifelong friends. May she Rest In Peace.
Ed and Virgilia Nelsas
March 18, 2021
Ron, Ria, Ronnie and Jenny
March 17, 2021
Harley,
Sorry to read about your loss. It has been a long time since our chance meeting at K-Mart. I have thought about you often, and will continue to do so in the future.