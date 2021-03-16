Cotton, Helen Elena Donna (Kovas)



February 3, 1946 - March 13, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Pranas and Ona Kovas; sisters, Grazina Reskevicius, Regina Arnauskas and Vida Hanson.



Survived by husband, Harley Cotton; daughters, Julia (Jason) Hoult and Natalie (Matt) Wheeler; grandchildren: Will, Blane, Amelia and Tolley Wheeler, Jack and Adriana Hoult; sisters, Dalija Korte and Rita (Weinstein) Kovas; and many other beloved family.



VISITATION: Wednesday, March 17th, after 5pm with Vigil Service 7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 18th, 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."



