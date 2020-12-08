Menu
Helen Claire Fosler
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Fosler, Helen Claire

Helen Claire Fosler, age 94, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1926 in Omaha to Edgar and Elsie Holsten. Helen married Merle Fosler in February of 1945 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Helen is survived by her three daughters: Pamela and husband Will Rosenthal of Papillion NE, Holly and her husband Bill Ballou of The Woodlands TX, and Linda Kohout of Geneseo, IL; grandchildren: Cymmie (Brad) Richarz, Shane (Cathy) Rosenthal, Matthew (Michele) Kohout, Kerry (Bill) Beckett, Andrew (Lacey) Kohout, Jenny Ballou, and Tyler Ballou, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merle; brother Edgar Dale; and son-in-law Christopher Kohout.

We would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers at The Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home, especially Lynda Turner, for the wonderful care and friendship they provided to her.

A Private Graveside Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
