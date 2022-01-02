Haberberger, Helen I.



Age 101



Valley, NE, formerly of Leshara, NE. Passed away on December 31, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; husband Clement; and a daughter Sharon. Survived by son, Duane and wife Patti Haberberger of Fremont, NE; daughter, Louis Shirey of Omaha; grandchildren: Linda (Wyatt) Swartz of Mead NE, and Lisa (Aaron) Sailer of Omaha; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Landry and Ledger Swartz.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Valley NE, with INTERMENT in Pleasant View Cemetery, Leshara, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-8pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family for later designation.



REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME



21901 West Maple 402-289-2222



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.