Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen I. Haberberger
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Haberberger, Helen I.

Age 101

Valley, NE, formerly of Leshara, NE. Passed away on December 31, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; husband Clement; and a daughter Sharon. Survived by son, Duane and wife Patti Haberberger of Fremont, NE; daughter, Louis Shirey of Omaha; grandchildren: Linda (Wyatt) Swartz of Mead NE, and Lisa (Aaron) Sailer of Omaha; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Landry and Ledger Swartz.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Valley NE, with INTERMENT in Pleasant View Cemetery, Leshara, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-8pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family for later designation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Jan
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Valley, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thoughts & prayers are with Dwayne & Louise. So sorry for your loss. Aunt Helen was a wonderful lady.
Linda Moore
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathies on your loss. Helen was a very sweet soul. She loved her family, all animals and adored received mail. I will forever cherish her many stories about birds, natures, trees , clouds and squirrels. She was a very kind woman.
Diane Wheeler
Work
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results