Valley, NE, formerly of Leshara, NE. Passed away on December 31, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; husband Clement; and a daughter Sharon. Survived by son, Duane and wife Patti Haberberger of Fremont, NE; daughter, Louis Shirey of Omaha; grandchildren: Linda (Wyatt) Swartz of Mead NE, and Lisa (Aaron) Sailer of Omaha; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Landry and Ledger Swartz.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Valley NE, with INTERMENT in Pleasant View Cemetery, Leshara, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-8pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family for later designation.
Thoughts & prayers are with Dwayne & Louise. So sorry for your loss. Aunt Helen was a wonderful lady.
Linda Moore
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathies on your loss. Helen was a very sweet soul. She loved her family, all animals and adored received mail. I will forever cherish her many stories about birds, natures, trees , clouds and squirrels.
She was a very kind woman.