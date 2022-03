Harman, Helen Cronbach



August 23, 1921 - February 26, 2022



Preceded in death by husband, Denham Harman, M.D., Ph.D.; and son, David Harman. She is survived by sons, Doug (Pam), and Mark Harman, M.D.; daughter, Robin Harman; and grandchildren: Lesley and Meredith Harman, Andrew and McKenna Alexander.



Helen earned her Degree in Journalism from the University of California at Berkeley where she met her husband. Before starting their family, Helen wrote for several California newspapers as well as handling public relations for the San Francisco Chapter of The American Red Cross during World War II.



Helen was active in several UNMC and community organizations. Some of the organizations she was on the board of were the Omaha Symphony, The Henry Doorly Zoo Guild, Art Guild, Planned Parenthood, and Friends of the Omaha Library.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 26th, at 11am in the Chapel at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Avenue, with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Harman Lectureship Fund at The University of Nebraska Foundation.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 26, 2022.